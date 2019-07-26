Lincoln County Historical Association will offer Summer with the Past, a week-long program for children ages 7 through 11. The last session for this summer will be held Aug. 5-9 at the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset..

The children will be introduced to the Old Jail’s unique history through a variety of projects and games popular in the 19th century. There will be art and textile projects and unique craft work. Each child will be encouraged to read a book that may be borrowed for the week. The books have been chosen for their historical themes, and/or their relevance to Maine.

Summer with the Past, Discovering 18th and 19th Century Art, Crafts and History, was designed by Louise T. Miller, education director of Lincoln County Historical Association’s Education Outreach program.

The program’s goal is to provide children with a greater understanding and appreciation of the unique history of Lincoln County and the people whose skills were part of this history.

Registration is required. The fee is $115 for nonmembers, and $105 for members, with scholarships available.

For more information and to register, visit lincolncountyhistory.org, call 882-6817 or email [email protected]. Space is limited.

The Lincoln County Historical Association is a nonprofit organization that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta, the 1761 Pownalborough Court House in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset.

