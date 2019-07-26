STRATTON — The Dead River Area Historical Society will feature Ken Wing’s collection of artifacts from the Benedict Arnold march from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the society at 170 Main St.

He will share the story of how Col. Benedict Arnold marched through Maine on his Trek to Quebec City in the 1700s during the Revolutionary War. Wing and his dad spent many years searching the area of General Arnold’s march with a metal detector and found a wide assortment of items left by Arnold and his men.

He also will have his book “The Lost Villages of Flagstaff Lake” available for sale as well as signing.

On display in the museum are artifacts, manuscripts and photographs that have been donated or loaned by interested townspeople and descendants of original families of the Dead River Region. Collections from 1850 on include old carpentry and logging tools, china, glass, church organ, furniture from native families, a complete schoolroom, a memorial room to the “lost” towns of Flagstaff and Dead River, the lineage of several native families, and a host of memorabilia from native homesteads.

The society’s special days are not presentations but a gathering of people knowledgeable about the featured subject.

