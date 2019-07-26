CHESTER, Pa. — Daren Wood, of Wiscasset, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Widener University.

He is majoring in mechanical engineering.

The dean’s list recognizes full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.50 and above for the semester.

