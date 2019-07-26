A dump truck owned by Dube Gravel Co. overturned Friday morning on Ferry Road in Lewiston. Police said there didn’t appear to be any injuries and no ambulance was called to the scene. No other details were available late Friday. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal

