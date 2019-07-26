ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hailey Palleschi, of Belgrade, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list for academic achievement at the University of Rochester.

Palleschi is a junior majoring in American Sign Language and psychology. She is the child of Aaron Palleschi and Keri Palleschi, and a graduate of Messalonskee High School in Oakland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: