ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hailey Palleschi, of Belgrade, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list for academic achievement at the University of Rochester.

Palleschi is a junior majoring in American Sign Language and psychology. She is the child of Aaron Palleschi and Keri Palleschi, and a graduate of Messalonskee High School in Oakland.

