Portland police removed a body from the Maine State Pier Thursday night, but the death is not considered suspicious, police said.
The body of the 54-year-old man was found and reported to police shortly before 11 p.m.
The medical examiner’s office will determine cause and manner of death, police said. Police did not identify the man.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Prime Auto exec accuses investor of running a Ponzi scheme
-
Nation & World
Virginia man created parody presidential seal mocking Trump
-
Local & State
Average Hallowell taxpayer could see $300-plus increase in annual tax bills
-
Local & State
Flatbread Co. reopens; Ri Ra still closed five days after fire
-
Local & State
Blue Hill man killed in head-on crash in Ellsworth