The Kennebec Valley Community Action Program’s Fifth annual Tee-off for Transportation, held in memory of Mark K. Johnston, was held June 28 at Lakewood Golf Course in Madison.

The event raised $22,600. These private donations will be matched dollar for dollar with federal funding, infusing more than $44,000 into KVCAP’s Explorer public bus system, according to a news release from KVCAP.

Maintaining sufficient funding for public transit is a constant challenge in KVCAP’s rural communities. The income generated from this annual tournament is an essential component to sustaining current operations. The lead sponsor for the event was Cross Insurance in Manchester, New Hampshire. Other major sponsors were O’Connor Auto Park, David Mathieu Company Inc., Cloutier Carrillo Law, and One River CPAs.

The first-place winning team was Skowhegan Savings, Cross Insurance earned second place, Fred’s Coffee placed third, and fourth place went to Cloutier Carrillo Law.

Mark St. John, Mike French and John Levesque each scored closest to the pin, and the longest drive winners were M. Sawyer Boulette (women) and Gerard Queally (men), according to the release.

The Explorer is a lifeline for hundreds of people who live in the greater Waterville, Augusta and Skowhegan areas. People ride the bus to get to work, school, medical appointments, to shop locally and more. Last year the system provided nearly 91,000 rides.

To view the most up-to-date bus schedule, visit kvcap.org.

Those interested in supporting KVCAP’s 2020 tournament, or for more information, can contact Andrea Pasco at 859-1630.

