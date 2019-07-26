LEWISTON — The Lewiston Police Department has been conducting proactive enforcement in various parts of the city, in light of recent violent crime, as part of the city’s ongoing Hot Spot program.

According to a release from the department, in the past 48 hours, detectives, Selective Enforcement Team officers, agents of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and FBI’s Safe Street Initiative as well as Probation and Parole and the Auburn Police Department have conducted enforcement checks, including bail and warrant checks, and probation checks.

During this time, seven people were charged and police seized drugs, including crack cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

Included in the seizures were 2.5 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of heroin and six suboxone strips.

A package containing 146 grams of heroin, with an estimated street value of $22,000, and 2205.2 grams of meth, with an estimated street value $250,000, was also seized and an investigation into that material is ongoing, according to police.

Charged were:

Gerald Burnsworth, 26, of Auburn, on a probation hold. He was issued a summons for possession of heroin and crack.

Anthony Giguere, 28, of Lewiston, unlawful possession of heroin.

Mathew St. Hilaire, 33, of Monmouth, unlawful possession of crack cocaine.

Kristina Nickerson, 28 of Lewiston, warrant for unlawful possession of drugs.

Nicole St. Laurent, 30, of Lewiston, warrant for theft.

Kevin Mooers, 44, a transient, warrant for violating conditions of release.

Abshir Abukar, 20, of Lewiston, issued a summons for driving without a license.

