AUGUSTA — Buker Community Center Senior Clubhouse will host its annual Steam Lobster/Clam Luncheon & Games beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the clubhouse on 22 Armory St.

Options: Two lobsters, fresh corn on the cob, and baked potato for $25; One Lobster, fresh corn on the cob, and baked potato for $17; and Two pounds of steamed clams for $4
Beverages and dessert will be included.

Events will include petanque demonstrations, and corn hole and beach ball volley ball will be set up.

For more information and to order and prepay for lobster or clams, call 626-2350 or stop by the Buker Community Center office and speak with Wendy Somes or Deanna James.

The deadline to prepay is Wednesday, July 31.

