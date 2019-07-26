Today, I miss those seven years of being a teenager. They seem to know it all. I thought I did also. I was 13 in 1966. Technology didn’t exist yet. The first Camaro was in 1966; in 2020 it’ll be 53 years old. Like the Mustang, they get better with age.

Depending on the choices we make as teenagers, those choices will affect the rest of your life. Today I feel I should have stayed in school. With a college education, you’ll be smart enough to make wiser choices about your future as well as have many more choices. Without an education you’ll be 65 and have many regrets.

Read today's letters

 

Andre Beaudoin

Litchfield

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.