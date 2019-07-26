The Waterville Public Library seeks central Maine organizations who depend on volunteer labor.

The library is organizing the JUMP RIGHT IN Volunteer Fair planned for Saturday, Sept. 28, at the library at 73 Elm St.

The event is an opportunity for local groups to greet potential volunteers and detail the nature of their work.

The free, walk-in fair is open to all ages.

Organizations interested in occupying a free table can email the fair’s organizers at [email protected].

 

