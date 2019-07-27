“Ben Hur” will be staged Aug. 1-10 at Lakewood Theater, 76 Theater Road, in Madison.

Based on one of the timeless stories of one of the best-selling books of the nineteenth century, this stage adaptation condenses the epic tale so that it can be told by just four actors. The story follows an amateur theatre troupe as they produce the massive tale of the fictional Jewish prince and merchant Judah Ben-Hur.

He falls to galley slave and rises to champion charioteer within Jerusalem during the life of Jesus Christ, while the actors struggle along through the piece as rivalries form and offstage romances interfere

Tickets cost $22-26 for adults, $17-$19 for children, or $32-$35 for cabaret seating.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, call 474-7176 or visit lakewoodtheater.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: