SMITHFIELD, R.I. — The following local students were awarded degrees May 18 during the 156th commencement ceremony at Bryant University.

Eliza Hodge, of Topsham, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in marketing.

Hannah Madore, of Readfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication.

Victoria Newbill, of Wilton, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in accounting.

