The Guy P. Gannett Journalism Scholarship Fund of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded $283,000 in scholarships to 11 students, all graduates of Maine high schools. Students receive financial support for graduate and undergraduate studies at schools across the U.S.

New Gannett Scholars are: Abram Buehner, of Newcastle; Lucy Jakub, of Blue Hill; Jacob Lamontagne, of Saco; Emma Ranzetta, of Scarborough; and Ethan Snow, of Brooksville. Lamontagne also received the first-ever award from the Agnes Freyer Gibbs Scholarship Fund, which provides renewable scholarship assistance to a graduating senior at any Maine high school who is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, new media, or English, with the intent of becoming a journalist, according to a news release from the foundation.

Renewing Gannett scholars are: Lucas Firestone, of Ellsworth; Jill Baker, of Freeport; Jade Hazzard, of Camden; Gregory Levinsky, of Portland; Joergen Ostensen, of Hope; Keirsten Robinson, of Lincoln; and Kristen Waite, of Turner.

A volunteer review committee selected the students based on demonstrated interest in journalism, excellence in academic performance, and financial need. Applications for the 2020 Guy P. Gannett Journalism Scholarship will be available in January. Information and a link to the online application can be found at mainecf.org.

The Maine Community Foundation has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. MaineCF manages more than 600 scholarship funds.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit mainecf.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: