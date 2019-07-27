BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan says he’s concerned over what he calls a hostage situation for fellow rapper A$AP Rocky, who’s charged with assault in Sweden.
RZA told The Associated Press at an event Friday promoting the Hulu drama series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” that he doesn’t condone violence, but celebrities have to protect themselves, and Rocky is not dangerous or a criminal.
He says he’s “disappointed in Sweden” and “disappointed that a judge cannot discern that this is not a man you hold hostage.”
Swedish prosecutors say Rocky and two others attacked a man there. Rocky says he acted in self-defense. He’s been held since July 3.
President Trump has also spoken out against Rocky’s detention.
RZA says if Trump helped, “that’d be a beautiful thing.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Crime
Suspect in custody after shooting outside Walmart in Auburn
-
Sports
Auto racing: Kevin Douglass holds off former champs at Wiscasset Speedway
-
Local & State
Maine task force studying alternatives to juvenile incarceration
-
Local & State
State moves ahead on updating child welfare computer system
-
Maine Crime
Westbrook man arrested after crash, police pursuit