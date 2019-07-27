UMA Provost Joseph Szakas has announced the University of Maine at Augusta’s 2019 spring full-time dean’s list and the fall 2018/spring 2019 part-time dean’s list.

The full-time dean’s list is issued once a semester and the part-time dean’s list is issued once a year.

Names are listed alphabetically by county and city within the state of Maine, followed by national and international.

Androscoggin County

Joshua Caron, Quinlan Dubois, Darlene Gardner, Ali Karim, Kathryn Peterson, Justin Trottier and Nina Wallingford, all of Auburn; Alex Brown and Drew Greco, both of Greene; Zachary Emmons and Tina Rousseau, both of Leeds; Gordon Cahoone, Dann Clark, Lynda Wylde and Ahmed Yussuf, all of Lewiston.

Also, Samantha Bolduc, Sarah Jama and Shari LaPlante, all of Lisbon Falls; Kevin Mitchell, of Mechanic Falls; Chris Crowley, Jason Kramer and Julia Olko, all of Sabattus; Emily Grieve and Benjamin Wight, both of Turner; and Amy Cooley, of Wales.

Aroostook County

Lizzi Flint, of Bridgewater; Keely LeBlanc, of Connor Township; Laura McEwen, of Houlton; Noah Jacques, of Littleton; Timothy Cook, of Monticello; and Kendra Furber, of Stockholm.

Cumberland County

Ann Wagner, of Bridgton; Jordan Johnson, Elizabeth Kinsella, Christopher Langtry, Lauren Lobikis, Dulce Moguel, Chris Nicholson and Rodney Washburn, all of Brunswick; KC Breed, of Cumberland Center; Nicole Cyr, of Falmouth; Jemayla Nelsonwood and Brooke Safferman, both of Freeport.

Also, Rachel St Pierre, of North Yarmouth; Paul Eaton, Sam Ellis, Richard Schriewer and Dustin Shader, all of Portland; Meagan Griffeth, of Raymond; Sarah Kayser, of Scarborough; and Jessica Angelova and Bethany Wooster, both of South Portland.

Franklin County

Patricia Hastings, of Chesterville; Echo McDonough, of Farmington; Danielle Brotherton, of Jay; Janna Winslow, of New Sharon; and Veronica Leblanc and Bill McCrillis, both of Wilton.

Hancock County

Mckenzie Young, of Bar Harbor; Laura Johnson, of Birch Harbor; Stephi Davis and Katherine Hynds, both of Blue Hill; Erin Efron, of Brooklin; Brandon Kelley, of Bucksport; Leeanna Conners, Bernice Fallon, Diane Matthews, Sabrina Stover and Ashleen Sullivan, all of Ellsworth.

Also, Nathan Eisworth and Camille Frost, both of Franklin; Will Lopes, of Gouldsboro; Elas Seip, of Otis; Alicia Norberg, of Southwest Harbor; and Saige Brages, of Stonington.

Kennebec County

Lina Ahmed, Fatimah Aleem, Courtney Allen, Isiah Anderson, Hunter Beaton, Paige Berube, Christeena Billings, Jayla Brann, Maggie Coffin, Emily Cunningham, Dakota Douglas, Alexis Evans, Sean Finn, Shannon Fitts, Kaleb Glidden, Brad Kraft, Diana Lapointe, Krista Lee, Christina McIntyre, Duncan Picher, Arie Rietdyk, Sammy Senecal, Jessica Sidelinger, Rachel Small, Kendall Smith, Mairi St. Amand, Emily Stetson, Earl Stevens, Noah Thompson, Eleanor Trask, Allison Walton, Sierra Ware, Flynn Weeks, Amanda Wheelock and Matt Withee, all of Augusta.

Also, Sarah Cormier and Jamie Dionne, both of Belgrade; Kacey Bickford, Libby McDonald, Emily Whittemore and Kristin Whittemore, all of Benton; Faith Kitchen, Jose Leon, Rebecca Pass, Andrew Raymond and Mandy Shorey, all of Chelsea.

Also, Hunter Chesley, of Clinton; Lauren Masse, of East Vassalboro; Veronica Dyer, of East Winthrop; Rowan Saucier, of Fairfield; Kayla Bickford and Michael Jungers, both of Farmingdale; Sierra Bailey, Susan Crawford, Freda Keyser, Michelle Ross, Mike Silva, Devan Sutton and Andrew Treworgy, all of Gardiner.

Also, Ethan Ballew, Antonio Sirabella, Haley Taranko, Arthur Turner and Tessa Vellani, all of Hallowell; Alexis Eldridge, Mckenzie Gervais, Siri Norman, Jennifer Twadelle and Kayla Washburn, all of Litchfield; Jessica Ames, Kaleigh Parks and Shauna Riordan, all of Manchester.

Also, Wade Coulombe, Beth Larrabee and River Mullan, all of Monmouth; Alycia Jajliardo and Emily Williams, both of Mount Vernon; Elizabeth Shardlow, of North Monmouth; Christian Alley, of Oakland.

Also, Hannah Dyer, Shana Jackson and Krysty Woodcock, all of Pittston; Lalpaul Gangte and Josh Mathews, both of Randolph; Amy Bley, Ellie Nazar and Ben White, all of Readfield; and Brittany Cates, Elaina George, Alex Miller and Dayna Plourde, all of Sidney.

Also, Alaina Murray, Cassidy Penney and Tyler Young, all of South China; Robin Brann, Mary Brochu, Jenna Clifford, Jillian Jacobs and Irene Lee, all of Vassalboro; Brody Looney, of Vienna; Dakota Allen, Charlene Beringer, Bradie Castonguay, Jaime Coull, LeeAnne Duda, Emma Giannelli, Chris Levesque, Alex Maheux, Christina May, Jessica Morton, Samantha Mott-Titus, Shelley O’Connell, Emma Pender and Elizabeth Phillips, all of Waterville.

Also, Jay Esmahan, of Wayne; Thomas Colfer, Kyara Dawbin, Sarah Nichols and Shelby Stone, all of West Gardiner; Abby Haskell, Kelly Lamoreau and Olin Moody, all of Windsor; Veronica Burgett, Wyatt Hughes, April Littlehale, and Bethanie Lovely, Isaac Mercier, Matt Patterson, Michelle Roderick, Ciarrah Roy, Mackenzie Small and Amanda Wolfe, all of Winslow; Morgan Beland, Samantha Blundon, Rayanna Hancock and Monika Riney, all of Winthrop.

Knox County

Ryan Ford, Madisen Maxwell and Heather Pangakis, all of Appleton; Megan Bruns, Saphrona Stetson, Rachel Waldron and Celena Zacchai, all of Camden; Shannon Dyer, of Cushing; Julie Gee, of Owls Head; Mandy Dennison, Marissa Heal, Chelsea Kidd, Rita Robbins and Brenda Thomas, all of Rockland.

Also, Stephanie Barley, Violet Bemis, Erica Durkee and Jenna Wells, all of Rockport; Hannah Kutschinski an Kelly Webber, both of Saint George; Julia Batty and Naomi Harkins, both of South Thomaston; Cameron Gerrish and Pamela Schaltenbrand, both of Tenants Harbor; Owen Hebert and Alayna Joyce, both of Thomaston; Sky Sanborn, of Vinalhaven; and Ashlee Francis, Gordon Garnett, and Rory McCaffery, all of Washington.

Lincoln County

Emily Carroll, of Boothbay; Jessica Breithaupt, of Damariscotta; Alison Cook, of East Boothbay; Chris Bridgham, of Jefferson; Avery Hodous, of Round Pond; Natashia Bauer, of Southport; Patty Carriere, Daryan Daniello, Makayla Glidden, Olivia McFarland, Shania Melvin, Tasha Readinger and Kristina Waterhouse, all of Waldoboro.

Also, Carol Acedo, Stephanie Doe, Lori Howard-Wagner, Hurley Howell, Myriam Perreault and Rebeccah Smith, all of Whitefield; and Haley Bailey, Clifford Hendricks and Kennedy Orr, all of Wiscasset.

Oxford County

Marina Slover, of Bryant Pond; Kerri Kimball and Tonia Roberson, both of Canton; Jennifer Averill and Mallory Tompkins, both of Dixfield; Micayla Hill, of Hartford; Brittney Ducas, of Mexico; Maria Brown, Morgan Brown, Peter Langelier and Izabel Wales, all of Norway.

Also, Jessica Paine, of Otisfield; Danielle Atter, of Oxford; Michael DeVore, Matt Hosie and Alicia White, all of Rumford; Jennifer Cousins, Russell Seams and Kenzie Turner, all of South Paris; and Lori-Ann Gagne, of Waterford.

Penobscot County

Alicia Antiuk, Htet Aung, Amber Bishop,Taylor Carmichael, Denise Case, Delenn Colson, Gabrielle Colson, Jaden Crawford, Shelby Cyr, Carrie DeBeck, Sharon Eastman, Emily Giffin, Kimberly Grant, Darci Harvey, Amy Jones, Emerson Jones, Thaddeus Jozefowicz, Christina Levesque, Sarah Martin, Anthony Miles, Christian Montague, Linda Murch, Trevor Nutt, Samantha Parent, Jeremy Perry, Joseph Plourde, Briana Reazor, Rebecca Record, Amber Sprague, Sam Wasielewski and Athena Witham, all of Bangor.

Also, Jillanne Jandreau, of Bradley; Allyson Aucoin, Ashley Clukey, Warren Fullerton, Nathan Green, Michelle Hardy, Katy Higgins, Brent Houde, McKenna Porter and Ashley Richardson, all of Brewer; Andie Babcock, Sabrina Growe, and Devin Phelps, all of Carmel.

Also, Kenzie Buswell and Brittany Ireland, both of Clifton; Megan Miller, of Corinna; Cassidy Lessner and Randy Newcombe, both of Corinth; and Morgan Nason and Heather York, both of East Millinocket.

Also, Mikki Barlow, of Eddington; Jenifer Mason, of Edinburg; Julia Supp, of Garland; Zack Thompson, of Glenburn; Maddie Bickford, Andrew Johnson and Daniel Prygrocki, all of Greenbush; Zach Boss, Vincent Gilmore, Hannah Hood, Kimberly Williams and Paige Yost, all of Hampden.

Also, Eric Adams and Lindsay Carrico, both of Hermon; Taylore Crawford and Dylan Morin, both of Howland; Alana Dunham, of Hudson; and Angelic Leonard, of Kenduskeag; Virginia Aldrich, of Lee; Carmen Bernardini, of Levant; Lucas Jordan and Tom Worster, both of Lincoln.

Also, Lena Fiske, of Medway; Lauri Legere and Lianna Taplin, both of Milford; Nicole Brennan, Tina McLeod, Bethany Sykes and Taylor Wyman, all of Millinocket; Emma Gagnon, Jaimie Hurdt and Sandy Pottle, all of Newburgh; Lydia Moore, of Newport; Becky Grant, Katie Ricker and Jazmin Sinclair, all of Old Town.

Also, Chad Buote, Samuel Gerken, Katie Holzwarth, Staci Linnell and Maria Miranda, all of Orono; Taylor Bower, Dusty Hillman, Bernard McDonald and Ruth York, all of Orrington; Jenifer Adams, Amy Butler and Matt Hewitt, all of Stetson; Ethan Bagley, of Veazie; Brett Trapier, of West Enfield; and Ashley Jandreau, of Woodville.

Piscataquis County

Camille Bozzelli, of Dover Foxcroft; Paige Thibodeau, of Medford; and Steve Morse, of Milo.

Sagadahoc County

Seth Adams and Whitney Kilton, both of Bath; Nicole Labbay, of Bowdoin; Keri Lachapelle, of Bowdoinham; Abby Deschaine and Jeremiah Elwell, both of Richmond; Jaclyn Brown, Caitlin LaFountain, Matt Munster and Vincent Vercillo, all of Topsham; Brittany Smith and Melissa Whittaker, both of West Bath; and Caitlin Harris, of Woolwich.

Somerset County

Patricia Ouellette and Kathleen Perkins, both of Cornville; Emily Blakney, Cindy Kitchin and Danny Shifflett, all of Fairfield; Danny Chambers, of Harmony; Christine Shibles, of Hartland; Tori McLaughlin, of Madison; Brian Hines, of Norridgewock,

Also, Samantha LeBeau, of North Anson; Elizabeth Carrier, Jim Haining, Jeffrey Heskett and Isaac Sacks, all of Palmyra; Linda Ackerman and Fred Giordano, both of Pittsfield; Adriana Bryant, of Saint Albans; Brittany Brown, Rebecca Chretien, Kyle Davis and Martina Wing, all of Skowhegan; and Kate Stevens, of Solon.

Waldo County

Sarah Lahaie Fecteau, Trisha Limeburner, Lindsey Mullins and Jamie Sanders, all of Belfast; Randi Box, of Belmont; Meghan Clark, of Brooks; Chelsea Lydem, of Burnham; Brooke Whitcomb, of Jackson; R.J. Botley, of Lincolnville; Krista Ryan, of Montville; Norman Brimer, of Northport.

Also, Kris Bishop and Caleb Coffin, both of Palermo; Zach Baldwin and Melanie Hieter, both of Searsport; Jordan Roux, of Thorndike; Beth DePalma, of Unity; and Tiffani Donlin and Austin McLean, both of Winterport.

Washington County

Josie Wallace, of Alexander; Amanda Barnard, Kaylee Johnson and Ashlee Worsham, all of Calais; Jenny Mathews and Dakota McGuire, both of Cherryfield; Lacey Kalloch, of Cutler; Hillery Trickett, of Machias; Samuel Gilbert, of Perry; Kiarra Myers, of Princeton; and Tisheena Foss, of Weston.

York County

Byron Belanger, Kristina Garrison and Brian Langan, both of Biddeford; Austin Joyce, of Dayton; Neva Carroll, of Eliot; Christopher Groman, of Kennebunkport; Alyssa Dixon, of Lebanon; Melissa Meserve, of Limington; Jo-Dee Troiani, of North Waterboro; Emily Drake-Michaud, James Kenney, Gabe Nodarse and Sam Underwood, all of Saco; and Marisa Merrifield, of Wells.

National

Samantha Kim, Armed Forces, APO AE; Adam Hall, of Peoria, Ariz.; Chris Coolman, of Yuma, Arizona.; Eva Ramirez, of Bakersfield, California; Cody Schleif, of Laguna Beach, California; Rondy Scippio, of Stockton, California; Deanna Grande, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Lynette Dimock, of Colchester, Connecticut.

Also, Meganne Radway, of Waterford, Connecticut; Riley Grady, of Brandon, Florida; Jason Broadwell, of Riverview, Florida; Rashad Starr, of Griffin, Georgia; Jonna Duvall-Williams, of Weiser, Idaho; Micah Helgeson, of Creston Illinois; Joseph Brown, of O’Fallon, Illinois; Ashley Viator, of Ipswich, Massachusetts.

Also, Laura Suarez Salamanca, of Malden, Massachusetts; Natasha Saviano, of Wrentham, Massachusetts; Jarek Gramzinski, of Clarksburg, Mryland; Jared Brown, of Prince Frederick, Maryland; Destiny Posso, of Waldorf, Maryland; Jeffrey Voight, of Niles, Michigan; Abigail Jaskari, of Duluth, Minnisota; Liz Pearson, of Welch, Minnisota.

Also, Ben Maynard, of Londonderry, New Hampshire; Sophia Broulidakis and Melisa Sehic, both of Manchester, New Hampshire; Grant Cuomo, of Washington, New Jersey; Philomena Kern, of Buffalo, New York.; John Lambkin, of Chester, New York.; Courtney Harden, of Windsor, New York; Aaron Sawyer, of Columbus, Ohio.

Also, Maggie Noble, of Grafton, Ohio; Karrie Miller, of Granville, Ohio; Billie Rodger, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.; John Grasso, of Erie, Pa.; Hope Clarkson, of Florence, S.C.; Brian Burton, of Rock Hill, S.C.; Mariah Olinger, of Bumpass, Va; Anna Baril, of King George, Va.; and Brenda Gilliam, of South Royalton, Vt.

International

Jani Mesiniemi, of Helsinki, Finland; Mathilde Jean, of Cherveux, France; Pierre Laot, of Guipavas, France; Lisa Quinquis, of Locmaria-Plouzane, France; Jieun Yun, of Cheongju-si, Chungcheongbuk-do, South Korea; Joshua Wilson, ofBusan, South Korea; and Minjoo Kim, Johannesburg Gauteng, of South Africa.

