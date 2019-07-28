DAMARISCOTTA — The summer season continues at Lincoln County Historical Association’s Chapman-Hall House with its costume exhibit with all new clothing. Ten new mannequins, adults and children, are now part of the permanent displays and have been arranged in each of the downstairs rooms and in the upstairs bedroom.

The circa 1870s silk gown, that originally greeted visitors in the downstairs bedroom, now resides in the rug room on the second floor. The historical re-enactors who shared their extra clothing include Yvette Clark, of Vermont; Sharon Bell, of New York; and Beth Gilgun and Michelle Held, both of Massachusetts. The children’s clothes were made by Stewardship Committee members, according to a news release from Louise Miller.

The season got a great kickoff with a Father’s Day demonstration of traditional blacksmithing methods by Jeff Miller that brought a record number of visitors. Bath Savings Bank sponsored the event, held on the grounds of the antique cape on Main Street.

The house boasts refurbished windows all around the first floor. The second floor windows will require complete replacement. The steps to that end are now being put in place. The plaster on the North and East walls of the downstairs bedroom has been repaired. Darryn Peterson, of Nobleboro, had the work completed for opening day despite the cold, wet spring.

Again this year, the Old Bristol Garden Club invited the Stewardship Committee to submit a proposal for the club to consider funding. The Nine Patch Garden proposal was funded with an award of $100. The Nine Patch Garden was one of the activities for the children who attended the Summer with the Past — Discovering 18th & 19th Century Art, Crafts and History program at Chapman-Hall June 24-28. Using the traditional quilt pattern as the design to follow, the children learned planting basics, use of color and plant care, while putting their planters together, according to the release.

The Stewardship Committee would like to acknowledge Ernie McNiff, who retired as a docent this year after many years of volunteering. He particularly enjoyed sharing with visitors the cat paw print found in one of the bricks that makes up the hearth of the Parlor fireplace.

Zibette Dean, a Stewardship Committee member, is the association’s ace herb gardener. Zibette has the herb garden looking so well. A few plants needed to be replaced after the rough winter, yet the garden is full of lush growth with the various plants showing off their flowers as the summer goes along. Do stop and enjoy the garden before or after your tour of the house.

The Chapman-Hall House is one of three Lincoln County Historical Association sites.

LCHA is a nonprofit organization that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta, the 1761 Pownalborough Courthouse in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset.

For more information, visit lincolncountyhistory.org; or find it on Facebook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: