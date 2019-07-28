CONCORD, N.H. — Authorities say a man wanted in connection with a stabbing death in Concord, New Hampshire, has been arrested in Massachusetts.

Methuen police said on Twitter that 29-year-old Joseph Hanright was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. New Hampshire authorities are calling him a person of interest in the death of 64-year-old Marshall Villeneuve, who was found stabbed to death in his home on Friday.

Metheun police said they took Hanright into custody after he ran from a stolen vehicle. They charged him with failing to stop for police, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and other charges. The New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Hanright also is being held on a fugitive from justice charge unrelated to the death investigation.

 

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.