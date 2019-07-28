A 30-year-old York County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Wells.

The Wells Police Department, in a news release posted on its Facebook page, identified the victim as Justin Bryant of Biddeford and Wells.

Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred when his white Toyota Corolla went off Route 9B, also known as Littlefield Road, and hit a tree.

The crash took place around 3:08 p.m. near a home at 1035 Littlefield Road. Wells police, in conjunction with an accident reconstructionist from the Maine Warden Service, continue to investigate the cause.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »