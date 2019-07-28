When you can give all citizens of Maine who need these benefits housing, medical and dental care, food, heat, and clothes, send all their kids to summer camp, and help people with day care so they can work, then and only then should you be offering all those benefits to citizens of other countries.
The state needs to be fiscally responsible to the citizens of Maine.
Joyce Turcotte
Sidney
