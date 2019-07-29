The Rangeley Friends of the Arts’ 39th annual Art in August will be held in the heart of Oquossoc Village in the Rangeley Lakes Region.
Always the first Thursday in August, the show will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.
Oquossoc Park has amenities within easy walking distance of the artists’ displays and there is ample parking.
Prizes will be awarded in both 2-D (wall hung) and 3-D (sculpture and craft) categories. Ribbons will be awarded early so that throughout the day, the public can enjoy viewing the winning pieces.
For more information, visit rangeleyarts.org.
