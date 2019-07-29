Actress Cindy Williams will join the cast of “Menopause The Musical” at the Ogunquit Playhouse beginning Sept. 4. Williams is best known for her role as Shirley Feeney in the TV sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” which ran for six seasons beginning in 1976.

The musical has a brief 10-day run, closing Sept. 14.

The show is a celebration of womanhood, inspired by the hot flash, and parodies classic songs from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. The storyline is simple. Four women go shopping together and sing songs about chocolate, night sweats and sex, with titles like “Stayin’ Awake/Night Sweatin’,” “My Husband Sleeps Tonight” and “Puff, My God I’m Draggin’.”

Williams, who turns 72 in August, has had a long career in TV, with roles on “Room 222” and “Love, American Style.” In 1975, she was cast as brewery worker Shirley Feeney in an episode of “Happy Days” with Penny Marshall, who played her roommate. The two proved so popular, they got their own TV show the following year.

Williams has had a long stage career as well. She has performed in the national tours of “Grease” and “Moon Over Buffalo.” She debuted on Broadway in “The Drowsy Chaperone” in 2007.

