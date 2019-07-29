The Palermo Community Library, in conjunction with the Palermo Historical Society, will host Maine author, Mac Smith, as he discusses his book, “Mainers on the Titanic” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Palermo Community Library, 2789 Rout 3, Palermo. The event is free.

The book traces the stories of passengers on that fateful ship who had ties to Maine. Many of them were wealthy summer visitors to Bar Harbor, but there were other residents of the state aboard as well. Their tales are retold, along with what was occurring in the state at the time, according to a news release from the library.

Meticulously researched, this book reveals the agonizing day-to-day wait of Mainers for news of what really happened on the Titanic, and tells the stories of Maine passengers from their boarding to the sinking and rescue; and, for those who survived, of their coming ashore in Halifax, Nova Scotia. It’s a fascinating addition to the Titanic story.

Smith is a Navy veteran of the first Gulf War and former news reporter for The Bar Harbor Times. He lives in Stockton Springs in the village of Sandy Point, where he is restoring the family homestead.

Copies of Smith’s books will be available for purchase at the event.

For more information, call 993-6088, email [email protected] or visit palermo.lib.me.us.

