A Portland music therapy company has won $10,000 for being the runner-up in a national business competition.

Maine Music and Health was one of six finalists chosen from more than 1,700 entries to the Small Biz Challenge put on by The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine.

Founder and CEO Kate Beever competed against two other businesses in front of a live audience in a series of challenges judged by “Shark Tank” TV host Robert Herjavec in Los Angeles last week.

Maine Music and Health was formed in 2011 and offers music therapy. The company works primarily with patients with cancer, brain injuries and developmental disabilities.

Beever said she plans to use the prize money to develop a training program for health care professionals and a scholarship fund.

