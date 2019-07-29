LISBON — Police say a head-on collision on Ridge Road in Lisbon Sunday night sent two people to a hospital.

The crash was reported at 9:46 p.m. near the intersection of Webster Road.

According to a news release, a Mazda driven by 26-year-old Raquel Dillingham of Lisbon was traveling north on Ridge Road and allegedly crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic just before the crash.

Police say Dillingham’s vehicle apparently struck a 2013 Toyota Venza SUV traveling southbound driven by James DeWolfe, 56, of North Yarmouth.

Both DeWolfe and Dillingham were taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for their injuries.

Dillingham was listed in fair condition Monday morning.

DeWolfe was not listed as a patient, according to the hospital Monday morning.

Dillingham and DeWolfe were the sole occupants of their vehicles, both of which were totaled.

Ridge Road — also known as Route 9 — was closed for more than three hours.

“The accident is under investigation, however, alcohol is believed to be a factor,” said Sgt. Ryan McGee in a press release.

According to McGee, numerous people stopped to help at the crash scene. Anyone who witnesses the crash who didn’t speak to police before leaving is asked to call Lisbon Police Department at 207-353-2500 ext. 1, to speak to Detective Richard St. Amant or Sgt. Ryan McGee.

