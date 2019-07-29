WILTON — A car and a pickup truck collided Monday morning at McCrillis Corner Road and Route 133, Wilton Police Department officer Efra Becerra said.

Neither drivers Aya Mohamed, 27, of New York and Kelly Collins, 52, of Dixfield, nor Mohamed’s passengers were injured, the officer said.

Mohamed told police she stopped her Toyota Prius at the stop sign on McCrillis Corner Road but didn’t see the Toyota Tacoma driven by Collins going south on Route 133 toward Jay.

Mohamed and her passengers, Viloleta Palchik, 31, of Virginia, Shaquay Peacock, 35, of New Jersey and Aaron Golden, 28, of New Jersey were returning home from a wedding.

A NorthStar EMS ambulance responded to the scene. Assisting Becerra were Maine State Police Trooper Jed Malcore and Wilton Fire Rescue Department.

