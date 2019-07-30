AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is issuing an air quality alert because of rising levels of ground-level ozone concentration.
Maine DEP says the alert applies on Tuesday to the southwest coastal region and high elevations of Acadia National Park. The agency says the ozone concentrations will be climbing Tuesday and are expected to reach unhealthy levels.
Elevated ozone levels can cause reduced lung function and irritation among children, individuals with respiratory diseases and healthy adults who exert themselves. The DEP recommends adjusting schedules to avoid strenuous outdoor activity during Tuesday afternoon.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
California governor signs law requiring presidential candidates release tax returns
-
Nation & World
What to know about the Capital One data breach
-
Local & State
Morning Sentinel police log
-
Maine Crime
Eight from Mexico arrested in human smuggling incident in Aroostook County
-
Business
Proposed rail service would link Portland and Westbrook