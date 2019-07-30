WINSLOW — Four people, including a child, were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon with injuries that were not considered life-threatening after a three-vehicle, rear-end crash on Augusta Road, according to police Chief Shawn O’Leary.

The crash, in which all three vehicles were destroyed, was reported at 1:56 p.m. on Augusta Road, U.S. Route 201, near the intersection of Bay Street and China Road, Route 137, O’Leary said.

O’Leary, who was at the scene, said the crash occurred when a Ford F-150 pickup truck being driven north on Augusta Road by Jesse Marshall, 33, of Mercer, crashed into the rear of a Toyota Tacoma pickup being driven north by John Eames of Redwood City, California. The collision caused the Toyota to crash into the rear of a Prius being operated by Robbi Portela, 55, of Windsor, who also had been traveling north and was stopped at the traffic light at China Road.

O’Leary did not immediately know Eames’ age, nor did he know how many people were in each vehicle or exactly who was taken to the hospital besides a “young, adolescent boy” who had been in the back seat of the Prius, he said.

The four who were injured were taken to Inland Hospital in Waterville, he said.

“There are no charges pending,” O’Leary said. “It looks like it was all driver inattention, which resulted (in the crash).”

At the scene at 2:15 p.m., emergency crews worked in 91-degree weather, closing off the southbound lane of Augusta Road to traffic. Winslow police and firefighters were working at the scene.

The crash occurred in front of Maine Avenue Auto Sales on Augusta Road, which is across the road from Cumberland Farms. The front of the maroon-colored F-150 was smashed in, as was the rear of the silver-colored Toyota Tacoma. The rear of the red Prius also was damaged.

A man who appeared to have been in the Prius before the crash was leading a yellow dog on a leash near the car.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: