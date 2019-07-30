BELGRADE LAKES — A dessert and silent auction is scheduled for 3-4:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, during the Village Green Dedication, corner of Route 27 and West Road.
Proceeds will benefit Neighbors Driving Neighbors Volunteer Ride Program serving Belgrade, Fayette, Rome, Vienna and Mount Vernon.
For more information, call Kathy Gerard, office administrator, Union Church Belgrade Lakes, at 495-3599.
