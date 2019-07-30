BELGRADE LAKES — A dessert and silent auction is scheduled for 3-4:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, during the Village Green Dedication, corner of Route 27 and West Road.

Proceeds will benefit Neighbors Driving Neighbors Volunteer Ride Program serving Belgrade, Fayette, Rome, Vienna and Mount Vernon.

For more information, call Kathy Gerard, office administrator, Union Church Belgrade Lakes, at 495-3599.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
August, belgrade maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.