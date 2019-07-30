HALLOWELL — Sam Webber, Hallowell’s City Historian, will present, “In the Beginning” at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, in the Vaughan Homestead Pavilion at 2 Litchfield Road.

This is a fitting location as Benjamin Vaughan, the home’s owner, was a staunch advocate for a bridge to cross the river at The Hook or what is now Hallowell. Apparently, others had the ear of the Massachusetts’ legislature. The bridge was built close to the head-of-tide near Howard’s Store, the former old Fort Western, and that was that, according to the release.

Hallowell, however, was forecast to be the regional commercial and transportation center, bigger even than Portland. Trails led to Canada, a major trading partner. There were publishing houses, banks, churches and schools.

It was full steam ahead for the city.

The program is free.

The homestead grounds open at 3:30 p.m. Tour the gardens and meet the chickens. Lemonade and cookies will be served following the presentation.

For more information, contact McIntire at [email protected], 592-4718 or visit rowhouseinc.org.

