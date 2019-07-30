The Belgrade Community Center for All Seasons will welcome artisans from around the state to the Belgrade’s Lakeside Artisan Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Artisans will be located inside and outside of the center located at 1 Center Drive, south of Belgrade Lakes Village.
The show will include a selection of handcrafted items such as pottery, fiber, collectibles, jewelry, wood working and more.
For more information, call the Belgrade Community Center at 495-3481.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Lyme disease cases down in Maine, but expected to rebound
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Student progress is stalled by shortage of social workers
-
Editorials
View from Away: The transplant waiting list is where hope goes to die
-
Editorials
Our View: Alarm is sounding on election security
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon