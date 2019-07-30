The Belgrade Community Center for All Seasons will welcome artisans from around the state to the Belgrade’s Lakeside Artisan Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Artisans will be located inside and outside of the center located at 1 Center Drive, south of Belgrade Lakes Village.

The show will include a selection of handcrafted items such as pottery, fiber, collectibles, jewelry, wood working and more.

For more information, call the Belgrade Community Center at 495-3481.

