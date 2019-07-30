JAY — Pike Industries has begun overnight road work — from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. — on Route 4, from the intersections with Riley Road and Route 140 to the north side of Jay Hill.

The work, which includes paving, started Monday night and is expected to be finished this week, according to Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere.

