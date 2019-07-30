GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — Leah Savage, of Skowhegan, has been named to the 2019 spring dean’s list at Adelphi University.

The dean’s list includes full-time students-registered for 12 or more credits-who have completed at least 9 graded credits and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester. This recognition becomes part of the student’s academic record and is entered into the individual’s transcript.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
college news, skowhegan maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.