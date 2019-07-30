GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — Leah Savage, of Skowhegan, has been named to the 2019 spring dean’s list at Adelphi University.
The dean’s list includes full-time students-registered for 12 or more credits-who have completed at least 9 graded credits and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester. This recognition becomes part of the student’s academic record and is entered into the individual’s transcript.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Lyme disease cases down in Maine, but expected to rebound
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Student progress is stalled by shortage of social workers
-
Editorials
View from Away: The transplant waiting list is where hope goes to die
-
Editorials
Our View: Alarm is sounding on election security
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon