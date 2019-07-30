GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — Leah Savage, of Skowhegan, has been named to the 2019 spring dean’s list at Adelphi University.

The dean’s list includes full-time students-registered for 12 or more credits-who have completed at least 9 graded credits and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester. This recognition becomes part of the student’s academic record and is entered into the individual’s transcript.

