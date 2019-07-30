NEWCASTLE — The Lincoln Home will host its Fourth annual Lobster and More! event at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at 22 River Road.

Those who attend can dine on Maine lobsters, barbecue chicken, and Maine blueberry desserts overlooking the Damariscotta River next to the Lincoln Home. The evening’s festivities will include Maine bluegrass band, Sandy River Ramblers, known for their three-part harmonies and music for dancing.

Art Under the Tent will be open, hors d’oeuvres will include fresh oysters from the Damariscotta River, locally brewed beer and wine. Twenty Maine artists will exhibit work in a variety of mediums. Attendees can vote for a favorite artist in the People’s Choice Awards and three cash awards will be given to the chosen artists.

The Lincoln Home hosts this fundraiser to support the Resident Financial Aid Fund and bring the community together for a fun evening. A portion of the art sold, along with all ticket sales, will help support the Financial Assistance Fund at The Lincoln Home for residents who have outlived their financial resources.

Advance tickets cost $45 per person for lobster or chicken, $50 per person for both lobster and chicken, and free for children 9 and younger. To reserve tickets, call 563-3350.

Lobster King, Bruce Bachelder and this year’s Lobster Princess, Grace Langworthy, granddaughter of Rob and Sim Gregory.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: