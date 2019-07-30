A U.S. Border Patrol agent suffered serious injuries after he crashed his ATV in Gorham Gore, a remote township in Franklin County near the Canadian border.

The agent was driving the ATV Monday afternoon when it crashed and he was thrown from the vehicle. The agent was wearing a helmet, according to a statement Tuesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

His partner, who was operating another ATV, stabilized the agent’s injuries and called for medical assistance.

“Despite the remote location of the accident, responding (border patrol) agents from Jackman Station were able to arrive on scene within one hour. Emergency medical technicians from the Rangeley Border Patrol Station also responded to the crash site,” the statement said.

The injured officer was taken by ambulance to the Jackman Health Clinic and then flown by air ambulance to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

The statement offered no details about what the Border Patrol agents were doing when the crash happened.

“We are fortunate to have a robust medical response program here in Maine and those skills routinely make a difference in the communities we work in every day,” Jason D. Owens, chief patrol agent in Maine, said in a statement. “The agent is now under medical care in Bangor so we have shifted our focus to providing support to him and his family during his recovery.”

Owens said border patrol agents in Maine routinely patrol some of the most remote and rugged terrain in the state. Those agents use ATVs and other vehicles, and in some cases patrol on foot.

The Maine Warden Service is investigating the crash. The injured agent remained hospitalized Tuesday evening, but his condition was not available.

