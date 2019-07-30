Enter the Haggis and Tricky Britches will perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, for the final Waterville Rocks! concert in Castonguay Square.

Enter the Haggis is a Toronto-based Indie Celtic Folk Rock band with appearances on “Live with Regis and Kelly,” and a PBS concert special that aired across multiple stations.

Tricky Britches is a country, contra-dance, bluegrass, rock string-band consisting of four friends from Maine who shape their music around experiences from places in the U.S. to Europe.

Bring a blanket or chairs.

In the event of rain, the concert will be performed inside the Waterville Opera House.

The concert series is hosted by the Waterville Opera House and sponsored by local businesses, organizations and patrons of the arts. The series is designed to provide free cultural programming for the community and offer a new way to animate downtown Waterville.

For more information, visit operahouse.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: