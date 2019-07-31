The Maine Community Foundation has announced $18,016 in awards from the Daniel Cardillo Charitable Fund, which supports young people pursuing their artistic, academic, athletic and vocational or life’s passion outside of the traditional school environment.

The 10 students from across Maine will attend a range of programs, from the New England Music Camp to Japanese Language Camp. Several awardees will pursue training in dance and winter sports.

Family, friends and admirers of Cardillo, a compassionate young man with a love of life and its possibilities, established the fund in 1999. Cardillo was a junior Olympic skier, an avid fisherman, a serious student, and a gifted artist who attacked challenges with passion and encouraged others to do their personal best and reach for their goals.

The deadline for the next round of scholarships is May 1, 2020.

For an application and guideline information, visit mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit mainecf.org.

