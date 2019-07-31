GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass.  — Whoever dumped trash at the building made famous in Arlo Guthrie’s 1967 Thanksgiving protest anthem “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree” has a sense of humor.

The director of what’s now the Guthrie Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, discovered Tuesday that someone had filled the dumpster with garbage and left a grubby sofa nearby.

They also left a sign that said: “Officer Obie told me to do it.”

The sign was a reference to former Stockbridge Police Chief William Obanhein, the Officer Obie of the song who arrested Guthrie for illegally dumping trash.

Guthrie, who was traveling Tuesday, said in a note to The Berkshire Eagle through a family member, “I hope they left an envelope with some money in it.”

According to the song, an envelope with a name on it led to Guthrie’s arrest.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.