DRESDEN — Even though July 21 was a sizzler, guests at Lincoln County Historical Association’s annual Kermess gala were treated to gentle breezes from the Kennebec River. The annual dinner and auction, held on the grounds of the historic Pownalborough Court House, raised a significant portion of the organization’s budget, according to a news release from the association.

Now in its fourth year, the Kermess (a Dutch word for an outdoor festival to raise funds for charitable purposes) includes an auction of cakes and an auction of experiences. As LCHA volunteers Linda Pope and Claudia Sortwell artfully showcased a dozen cakes, baked and donated by members of the LCHA community. Kaja Veilleux of Thomaston Place Auction Galleries encouraged some extraordinary bids, all for a good cause.

When the auction was over, Ryan LaRochelle, chairman of LCHA’s committee to plan events for the Maine State Bicentennial, gave a brief overview of some of the events that will take place and invited the guests to join his committee. Veilleux lost no time in encouraging the audience to pledge funds for this cause, and they obliged.

The theme for this year’s Kermess was Latin Rhythms. Guests may have felt they had been transported to a steamy south of the border locale as they strolled the grounds to classical guitar music by Jeff Rojo and enjoyed a dinner of Spanish paella prepared by Red Plate Catering of Damariscotta.

Kermess 2019 was made possible by all the volunteers, and by participation by individual and corporate members of the community. Ames True Value Hardware & Supply in Wiscasset was the primary sponsor of the event.

The Lincoln County Historical Association is a nonprofit organization that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta, the 1761 Pownalborough Court House in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset.

For more information about the organization, visit lincolncountyhistory.org or Facebook at Lincoln County Historical Association and Pownalborough Court House Museum.

