The Western Mountains Committee of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded $68,033 in grants to 11 nonprofit organizations.

Grant recipients include:

• MaineHealth, to educate and train students and community volunteers as health extenders to help deliver health care more effectively in the region;

• Rangeley Lakes Region Historical Society, to expand the activities and efforts as part of the Rangeley Regatta Program; and

• Town of Jackman, for a community-wide initiative to restore the park.

The Western Mountains Fund is a permanent endowment that supports projects and nonprofits that strengthen communities in Franklin and Somerset counties. Applications go through the foundation’s Community Building Grant Program and are reviewed by a committee of local leaders.

The next proposal deadline is Feb. 15, 2020. For an application, guidelines and a list of recent grants, visit mainecf.org.

The Western Mountains Fund is built through donations from the community. For more information about the fund, contact Senior Foundation Officer Laura Reed at [email protected] or 564-3236.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit mainecf.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: