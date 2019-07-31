U.S. Route 202 is getting a fresh coat of pavement.

Road work started Monday evening on the new overlay on portions of the road in Winthrop and Manchester. It was slated to start near the intersection of U.S. Route 202 and Old Lewiston Road in Winthrop and proceed northeast just past the Manchester town line.

Commuters heading in and out of the capital should see minimal disruption because the project will be completed at night. Crews will work between 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., according to Doug Coombs, the Maine Department of Transportation project manager for the midcoast region.

“The biggest thing for the traveling public is to pay attention to the people working,” Coombs said. “There are folks out there working close to (fast-moving) travelers.”

The work is expected to be completed by Sept. 5, according to a press release from the DOT.

“Drivers should expect one-way alternating traffic at night,” the release said. “Crews will maintain two-way traffic during the day.”

Crews will mill less than three quarters of an inch of pavement off the surface of the travel lanes of U.S. Route 202, said Coombs. After milling, they will put down an overlay of pavement, and cracks in the shoulders will be sealed.

The contractor is All State Asphalt Inc. of Richmond. The cost of the construction project, Coombs said, is $1,126,97.92. It is state and federally funded and does not include a local share from either town.

