Authorities investigated three possible suspects around the region following the 2014 shooting death of a Maine man on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania before a local couple supplied the tip that led to the man now on trial.

On the second day of the murder trial of John Strawser Jr., the main investigator on the case revealed other leads ruled out in the 16-month period following Timothy “Asti” Davison Jr.’s murder.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Jason Cachara testified on behalf of the prosecution Tuesday morning and afternoon, detailing to the jury points of interest in their investigation, including the 911 calls, multiple surveillance videos and crime scene evidence – featuring a broken piece of a Ford Ranger XLT badge found four days later.

He also shared information – possibly for the first time in public – about other individuals who were ruled out as suspects by the time a Waynesboro couple’s tip in April 2015 led police to Strawser.

Cachera revealed there were approximately 671 tips delivered to police in the months after Davison’s death on Jan. 4, 2014, through hotline calls, calls to the station and a website set up by the victim’s family.

The leads poured in following an official statement released by the Pennsylvania State Police on Feb. 19, 2014, asking the public for help in identifying the driver of a lapiz blue metallic Ford Ranger XLT who ran Davison off the road and shot him.

A team of investigators, including Cachera, recorded and followed up on all credible leads, he said during District Attorney Matt Fogal’s line of questioning.

One suspect who was deeply investigated was also a West Virginia resident, like Strawser, and had owned the same truck in the same color, which he had crushed following Davison’s death.

Cachera told the jury that multiple interviews, polygraph tests and call records were all collected. Police had even wire-tapped the man’s phone.

The man was never charged, as state police determined there was not enough evidence available to do so.

Another suspect was considered in York, where a similar incident had occurred the same evening as Davison’s murder. A man fired a round into another vehicle in what police described as a “road rage incident.”

State police ruled out this lead, as the truck and bullet were at odds with what was thought to be involved in Davison’s death.

Cachera described a third lead. The family of a man with mental health issues who died later in 2014 were cleaning out his home and found multiple guns hidden around his property, including a .44 magnum consistent with the weapon used to kill Davison. He also drove a Ford Ranger, but it was not within the correct years.

Despite thoroughly vetting these leads, it was not until the call and subsequent interview with Jamie and Courtney Breese that the state gathered enough evidence to charge Strawser with the murder of Davison.

The Breese’s testimony is set to be completed by Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »