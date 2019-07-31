LEWISTON — Abby Westberry, of Readfield, a 2015 graduate of Maranacook Community School, is one of 25 members of the Bates College class of 2019 and young alumni to have received offers of the highly competitive Fulbright Student fellowships for the 2019-20 academic year, according to a news release from Bates College .

Westberry, the daughter of Joseph P. and Nicola C. Westberry, of Readfield, was offered an English Teaching Assistant award. She will travel to India.

Deeply involved in the greater community during her time at Bates, Westberry has worked as a tutor at a local elementary school, intern coordinator at the Maine District Court in Lewiston, and a tutor at two nonprofits, Tree Street Youth and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine. On campus, she is a writing and speaking tutor at the Academic Resource Commons.

Upon her return to the U.S., she plans to pursue a joint degree in law and social policy with a focus on housing.

The program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, the Fulbright is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program. It sends Americans to dozens of countries to teach, study, or conduct research, promoting international understanding, according to the release.

