The Harlow will present Women.Respond!, a group art exhibition on view Aug. 2 through Sept. 7 at the gallery, 100 Water St.

The public is invited to attend and meet the artists at an opening reception and party set for 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, featuring live music by Bait Bag and performance by Shaunna Rai.

“1 in 6 Women” by Kaylin Cook. Photo courtesy of The Harlow “Domestic” by Norma Johnsen. Photo courtesy of The Harlow Bait Bag Photo courtesy of The Harlow

The exhibition resulted from an open call to artists of all identities and backgrounds to submit work responding to the following: Body image, male sexual misconduct; discrimination, gender identity, likeability are just a few of many issues women are faced with on a daily basis. As a woman, how do you respond artistically to current events? If you are a person who does not identify as a woman — what attributes do you think are essential for defining female-ness in today’s world? Is it a fluid line?

Women.Respond! highlights responses by more than 40 Maine artists working in a wide range of media including painting, video, ceramics, fiber art, photography, mixed media and more. Submissions were juried by a curatorial committee comprised of Deb Fahy, and Amy Peters Wood, and fine art and museum consultant Daphne Anderson Deeds.

The following artists are participating in the exhibit: Lisa Mossel Vietze, of Appleton; Paula Anastasio, Marie Palluotto and Valerie Porter, all of Augusta; Samantha Bullard, of Bangor; Melissa Kelly, of Belfast; Cheryl Lichwell, of Biddeford; Mae Billington, Felice Boucher and Pam Smith, all of Brunswick; Kaylin Cook, of Buxton; Kelly Christopher, of Canton; Maryjane Johnston, of Cape Elizabeth; Jeanne Ouellette, of Center Lovell; Meryl Ruth, of Cumberland; Cindy Taylor Clark, of Embden; Robin Duperry, of Fairfield; Anne Strout, of Falmouth; Ann Arbor and Sandra Stanton, both of Farmington; Elizabeth Bryson, of Gardiner; Laura Endres and Cassie Rodrigues, both of Hallowell; Suzanna Lasker, of Jefferson; Petrea Noyes, of Lincolnville; Anita Clearfield, of Litchfield; Lynn Murphy, of Monmouth; Catherine Gibson, of Orr’s Island; Crystalline Hartford, of Parkman; Norma Johnsen, of Peaks Island; Andrea Ferreira, of Portland; Beth Wittenberg, of Rochester, New Hampshire; Victoria Marsh, of Rockland; Alix Barron, of South Gardiner; Ellen Rawding, of South Paris; Kerrin Parkinson, of South Portland; Sally Wagley, of Wayne; Nancy Emerson Lund, of Winthrop; Martha Miller, of Woolwich; and Dani Cournoyer and Alicia Ethridge, both of York.

Gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 622-3813.

