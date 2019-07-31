A Woolwich man died Wednesday morning from injuries he suffered in a Woolwich motor vehicle crash more than two weeks ago.

Barry Wyman, 58, died at Maine Medical Center in Portland from injuries he suffered in the crash on Route 1 in Woolwich near the Taste of Maine restaurant, Brett Strout, chief deputy for the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement Wednesday.

The accident occurred the morning of July 15 when a Penske rental truck driven by 55-year-old William Young of Topsham crossed the centerline and struck Wyman’s 1998 Subaru Forester, which was traveling south on Route 1.

The Penske van continued on, striking two motor vehicles behind Wyman’s car. The drivers of those vehicles were taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick where they were treated and released. Wyman was taken to Maine Medical Center in critical condition.

Strout said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Charges have not been filed, but Strout said the Sagadahoc County District Attorney’s Office has been made aware of the investigation.

