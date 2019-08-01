The Rangeley Friends of the Arts and the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery will host an Opening Reception for Sonja Johnson, “Amused: the musings of a creative mind,” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the gallery located in RFA Lakeside Theater, at 2493 Main St., in Rangeley.
The exhibit will continue through Sept. 9; the reception and exhibition are free and open to the public.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as when the theater is open for events.
For more information, visit rangeleyarts.org.
