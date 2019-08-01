A driver was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland on Thursday night after his vehicle hit a parked car near DiPietro’s Market in South Portland.
South Portland police said the investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing. Investigators have not ruled out speed or alcohol.
Sgt. Kevin Sager said the driver’s injuries do not appear to be serious, but the impact of the collision caused his vehicle to roll over.
The crash took place around 7:30 p.m. near the market located at 385 Cottage Road.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Saudi Arabia allows women to travel without male consent
-
Maine Crime
No bail for Auburn man charged with murder
-
Uncategorized
No bail for Auburn man charged with murder
-
Business
U.S. employers added 164,000 jobs in July
-
Nation & World
U.S.-Russia arms control treaty dies; U.S. to test new weapon