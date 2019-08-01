A Farmingdale man was arrested Thursday after a report of unlawful sexual touching of a minor that surfaced in June.

A press release from Kennebec County Sheriff”s Lt. Chris Read said Deputy Luke Klinker heard a report in June of unlawful sexual contact involving a juvenile that occurred in 2016. The complaint was investigated by deputies and led to the arrest of Estes.

An officer in the intake department at Kennebec County Jail said Estes was booked at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Estes is being held without bail with the conditions of no contact with the victim or children under the age of 18.

Lt. Chris Read was not immediately available for comment.

