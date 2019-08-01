LIVERMORE FALLS — A truck driven by a Farmington man went off the road Thursday on Route 133 and rolled over near the intersection with River Road, officer Stephen Gould said.

Nicholas Hargreaves, 29, “basically fell asleep” while driving to work, Gould said. The truck hit a ditch and went airborne, landing on the “nose” of the truck, rolled over and came to rest on its side, he said.

Hargreaves suffered scrapes and possibly a broken finger, Gould said.

NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel checked Hargreaves out at the scene, but he declined to be taken to a hospital.

Livermore Falls Fire Rescue Department assisted with traffic control and other duties at the crash reported at 6 a.m.

The Dodge pickup was demolished, Gould said.

