A Stuffed Animal Sleepover will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13, in Gardiner Public Library’s Children’s Room at 152 Water St., Gardiner.
Children can drop offer a stuffed animal anytime that day and they can be picked up after noon Wednesday, Aug. 16.
For more information, call 582-6894.
